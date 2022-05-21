President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington in April 2019. Photo: AP
Trump says ‘suburban women’ could punish him for the overturning of Roe v Wade, hurting his 2024 re-election chances, according to Rolling Stone
- Trump has reportedly been telling allies that suburban women don’t like hearing about abortion as they are typically more pro-choice than most Republicans
- In 2016, Trump promised to select judges for the Supreme Court who would ‘automatically’ overturn Roe v Wade
