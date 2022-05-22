Social media posts containing dangerous misinformation about home-made formula recipes have gone viral online as the United States faces a shortage. Photo: Zuma
Dangerous DIY baby milk formula recipes in US go viral as parents get desperate
- Solutions to the shortage are being sought on the internet, but medical experts agree that home-made versions of the formula come with serious health risks
- Facebook, TikTok and YouTube have labelled videos and posts with information pointing out the harm of the recipes, sometimes removing them, but inconsistently
