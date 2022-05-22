Damage following a rare northern Michigan tornado. Photo: AP
Tornado hits US’ northern Michigan, at least two dead
- ‘We don’t get a whole lot of tornadoes … more are downstate than they are up to the north. It’s pretty unusual,’ science and operations officer said
- ‘There have been trailers picked up and turned over on top of each other. Just a very large debris field,’ county fire chief said
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Damage following a rare northern Michigan tornado. Photo: AP