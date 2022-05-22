Damage following a rare northern Michigan tornado. Photo: AP
Damage following a rare northern Michigan tornado. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Tornado hits US’ northern Michigan, at least two dead

  • ‘We don’t get a whole lot of tornadoes … more are downstate than they are up to the north. It’s pretty unusual,’ science and operations officer said
  • ‘There have been trailers picked up and turned over on top of each other. Just a very large debris field,’ county fire chief said

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:36am, 22 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Damage following a rare northern Michigan tornado. Photo: AP
Damage following a rare northern Michigan tornado. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE