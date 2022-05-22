A first air shipment of baby milk formula will be delivered to the US on Sunday under an emergency programme. Photo: Shutterstock
US baby milk formula airlift due to begin with flight from Europe; emergency programme
- A flight from Switzerland will arrive in Indianapolis on Sunday with132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula
- The first load means as many as 1.5 million bottles of ‘safe Nestlé infant formula’ will be coming to US shelves as soon as possible, Biden said
