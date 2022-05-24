People leave flowers at a memorial to victims of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
2021 saw most US shootings in 20 years, FBI says
- Last year’s active-shooter carnage left 103 people dead and 140 wounded in the biggest number of such attacks on record, the FBI said
- Its active shooter report does not encompass all gun violence or even all mass shootings. Gang- or drug-related violence and domestic disputes are excluded
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People leave flowers at a memorial to victims of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Photo: Reuters