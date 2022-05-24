People leave flowers at a memorial to victims of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
People leave flowers at a memorial to victims of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

2021 saw most US shootings in 20 years, FBI says

  • Last year’s active-shooter carnage left 103 people dead and 140 wounded in the biggest number of such attacks on record, the FBI said
  • Its active shooter report does not encompass all gun violence or even all mass shootings. Gang- or drug-related violence and domestic disputes are excluded

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:24am, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People leave flowers at a memorial to victims of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
People leave flowers at a memorial to victims of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE