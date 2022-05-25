A child looks on through a glass window from inside the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Centre, where pupils were transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
14 children, 1 teacher killed in Texas school shooting – 18-year-old suspected gunman dead
- The alleged shooter, a resident of the community, is believed to have been killed by responding officers
- The gunman entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, says Texas Governor Greg Abbott
