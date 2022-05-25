Former US president George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in September 2021. Photo: TNS
Iraqi man plotted trip to Texas to kill George W. Bush
- Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, wanted to assassinate the ex-president in retaliation for the Iraq War, US authorities say
- He allegedly planned to smuggle more of his countrymen into America to aid in the scheme, and insinuated he had links to Islamic State
