Former US president George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in September 2021. Photo: TNS
Iraq
Iraqi man plotted trip to Texas to kill George W. Bush

  • Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, wanted to assassinate the ex-president in retaliation for the Iraq War, US authorities say
  • He allegedly planned to smuggle more of his countrymen into America to aid in the scheme, and insinuated he had links to Islamic State

Associated Press
Updated: 7:07am, 25 May, 2022

