Residents embrace inside a church in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, a day after a deadly school shooting. Photo: Bloomberg
Texas gunman posted on Facebook that he would shoot grandmother and attack school
- The elderly relative survived being shot in the face by Salvador Ramos, 18, and called police
- The gunman fled, crashing his car near a junior school, where he went on to murder 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15 assault-style rifle
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Residents embrace inside a church in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, a day after a deadly school shooting. Photo: Bloomberg