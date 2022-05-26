Residents embrace inside a church in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, a day after a deadly school shooting. Photo: Bloomberg
Texas gunman posted on Facebook that he would shoot grandmother and attack school

  • The elderly relative survived being shot in the face by Salvador Ramos, 18, and called police
  • The gunman fled, crashing his car near a junior school, where he went on to murder 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15 assault-style rifle

Reuters
Updated: 3:06am, 26 May, 2022

