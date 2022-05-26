Romance writer Nancy Crampton Brophy (left) watches proceedings in court in Portland, Oregon, in April. Photo: The Oregonian via AP
‘How to murder your husband’ writer found guilty of killing spouse

  • US romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy shot her partner twice through the heart, then claimed she was at the scene looking for writerly inspiration
  • She said she bought a gun for research purposes and denied the hundreds of thousands of dollars in life assurance she stood to gain were a motive for murder

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:54am, 26 May, 2022

