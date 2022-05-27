A mourner bows down in prayer at a memorial site for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: The San Antonio Express-News via AP
Texas gunman faced no obstacles to entering school where he killed 21
- Salvador Ramos, 18, fired at two bystanders then walked in via an unlocked door, authorities say, contradicting earlier reports that police engaged him outside
- A tactical team breached the classroom the shooter was in only an hour later, while desperate parents begged officers to storm the building
