Texas schoolteacher Irma Garcia and her husband, Joe Garcia, are seen in a photo posted on a online fundraising page set up by her cousin. Photo: GoFundMe
Husband of teacher slain in Texas massacre dies of ‘grief’
- Joe Garcia, whose spouse Irma Garcia was killed protecting her students during the deadly shooting, had an apparent heart attack soon after
- The couple were married for 24 years and leave behind four children.
