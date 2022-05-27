Texas schoolteacher Irma Garcia and her husband, Joe Garcia, are seen in a photo posted on a online fundraising page set up by her cousin. Photo: GoFundMe
Husband of teacher slain in Texas massacre dies of ‘grief’

  • Joe Garcia, whose spouse Irma Garcia was killed protecting her students during the deadly shooting, had an apparent heart attack soon after
  • The couple were married for 24 years and leave behind four children.

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:57am, 27 May, 2022

