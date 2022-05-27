Police work at the scene where officers shot a suspect who was walking down a Toronto city street carrying a gun on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Toronto police kill man carrying gun near schools
- The incident comes soon after a deadly mass shooting at a Texas school, and prompted five nearby schools to be placed under precautionary lockdowns
- Officers responding to a report of an armed suspect in the area fired after the gunman confronted them, officials said
