A child visits a memorial site for the victims killed in this week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Photo: AP
Texas school massacre: children phoned to beg for help as police waited in corridor

  • ‘It was the wrong decision’ to delay storming the classroom, a public safety official admits
  • It was not until an hour after police entered the building that an off-duty US Border Patrol tactical officer arrived and killed the gunman

Tribune News Service
Updated: 4:18am, 28 May, 2022

