Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the NRA Annual Meeting in Houston. Photo: AP
Texas massacre: Protesters rally outside NRA convention as Trump calls for teachers to be armed
- Trump told the gun lobby Democrats were to be blamed for trying to politicise the school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead
- The former president also called on ‘top to bottom’ security overhaul at schools and said teachers should be allowed to concealed carry
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the NRA Annual Meeting in Houston. Photo: AP