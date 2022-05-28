Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the NRA Annual Meeting in Houston. Photo: AP
Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the NRA Annual Meeting in Houston. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Texas massacre: Protesters rally outside NRA convention as Trump calls for teachers to be armed

  • Trump told the gun lobby Democrats were to be blamed for trying to politicise the school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead
  • The former president also called on ‘top to bottom’ security overhaul at schools and said teachers should be allowed to concealed carry

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 10:10am, 28 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the NRA Annual Meeting in Houston. Photo: AP
Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the NRA Annual Meeting in Houston. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE