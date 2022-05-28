US President Joe Biden at the US Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony. Photo: EPA-EFE
Keep the South China Sea free, Joe Biden tells US Navy graduates
- Fresh from his trip to Asia, Biden said the Indo-Pacific maritime theatre would be the ‘leading edge’ of the US response to natural and humanitarian disasters there
- During the speech, Biden also had harsh words for Russia’s Vladimir Putin and said his attempt to divide Nato allies had failed
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Joe Biden at the US Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony. Photo: EPA-EFE