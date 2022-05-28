Don McLean performs at the Ryman Auditorium on May 12, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
From Don McLean to Lee Greenwood, country music stars distance themselves from NRA after Texas massacre
- Country has traditionally been the favorite music of conservative white Americans
- There have been ‘longstanding connections’ between country music, conservative politics, and gun culture, an analyst says
