A family prays at a memorial as a state trooper stands guard at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, US on May 28. Photo: AP
Investigators question delayed police response in Texas school shooting

  • Why the officers waited nearly an hour before entering and fatally shooting the gunman is at the heart of an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Nineteen children and two teachers were killed on May 24 in the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a decade

Reuters
Updated: 1:28am, 29 May, 2022

