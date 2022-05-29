A family prays at a memorial as a state trooper stands guard at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, US on May 28. Photo: AP
Investigators question delayed police response in Texas school shooting
- Why the officers waited nearly an hour before entering and fatally shooting the gunman is at the heart of an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- Nineteen children and two teachers were killed on May 24 in the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a decade
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A family prays at a memorial as a state trooper stands guard at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, US on May 28. Photo: AP