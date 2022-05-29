The 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in the suburb of Surfside, Miami, collapsed on June 24, 2021. Photo: Miami Herald / TNS
Judge approves US$1 billion settlement for families of victims in Florida building collapse
- The quick settlement of the collapse of the block of flats in Surfside, Miami on June 24, 2021 means that potentially years of court battles will be avoided
- Families of victims will have to file claims, as the money will not be split evenly. The goal is to begin distributing money by September
