The 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in the suburb of Surfside, Miami, collapsed on June 24, 2021. Photo: Miami Herald / TNS
The 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in the suburb of Surfside, Miami, collapsed on June 24, 2021. Photo: Miami Herald / TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Judge approves US$1 billion settlement for families of victims in Florida building collapse

  • The quick settlement of the collapse of the block of flats in Surfside, Miami on June 24, 2021 means that potentially years of court battles will be avoided
  • Families of victims will have to file claims, as the money will not be split evenly. The goal is to begin distributing money by September

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:57am, 29 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in the suburb of Surfside, Miami, collapsed on June 24, 2021. Photo: Miami Herald / TNS
The 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in the suburb of Surfside, Miami, collapsed on June 24, 2021. Photo: Miami Herald / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE