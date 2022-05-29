People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Texas shooting: Families whose children survived turn to crowdfunding for therapy
- Survivors of the Uvalde massacre have described playing dead while their classmates and teachers were shot dead around them
- Fundraising pages have asked for money to pay for medical expenses and help dealing with mental trauma
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua