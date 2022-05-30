US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hold a bouquet of 21 white flowers to be laid at the Robb Elementary School memorial, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden prays and lays wreath at shrine in Texas school massacre town

  • Biden and his wife Jill Biden visited a memorial outside the school in Uvalde where 19 children and two teachers were murdered by a teenage gunman on May 24
  • Illustrating the tension in the town after the shooting, there were boos at the appearance of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. ‘We need changes,’ shouted one man

Updated: 2:08am, 30 May, 2022

