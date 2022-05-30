A man and a boy visit a memorial to victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 29. Photo: AP
US Justice Department to review police response to Texas school shooting
- On May 24, a teenage gunman stormed Robb Elementary School in the small Texas town of Uvalde, killing 19 children and two teachers
- In the wake of the shooting, the behaviour of the police has come under severe scrutiny as accounts emerge of their slow reaction
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A man and a boy visit a memorial to victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 29. Photo: AP