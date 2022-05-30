The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Oklahoma, US on May 29. Photo: Tulsa World via AP
One dead, seven injured in shooting at outdoor festival in Oklahoma
- Two children were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, southeast of Tulsa, officials said. No arrests have been made
- ‘We heard a lot of shots and we thought it was firecrackers at first. Then people start running and ducking,’ a witness said
