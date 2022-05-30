People stop to take pictures by a Chinatown mural of martial artist Bruce Lee in San Francisco. Photo: AP
North America’s Chinatowns are going through a revival after pandemic, anti-Asian violence
- Community and cultural organisations are working to help revive Chinatowns across North America
- Racist attacks left many Asian-Americans fearful about going out to shop, eat in Chinatowns
