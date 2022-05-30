People stop to take pictures by a Chinatown mural of martial artist Bruce Lee in San Francisco. Photo: AP
People stop to take pictures by a Chinatown mural of martial artist Bruce Lee in San Francisco. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

North America’s Chinatowns are going through a revival after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

  • Community and cultural organisations are working to help revive Chinatowns across North America
  • Racist attacks left many Asian-Americans fearful about going out to shop, eat in Chinatowns

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:41am, 30 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People stop to take pictures by a Chinatown mural of martial artist Bruce Lee in San Francisco. Photo: AP
People stop to take pictures by a Chinatown mural of martial artist Bruce Lee in San Francisco. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE