US and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. Photo: Bloomberg
US and Canadian health regulators tie recent hepatitis outbreak to strawberries
- The US FDA and the Public Health Agency of Canada said illnesses in the countries occurred after people consumed FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries
- There have been 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalisations reported in the US, the FDA said. Ten cases and four hospitalisations have been reported in Canada
