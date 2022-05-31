US and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. Photo: Bloomberg
US and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. Photo: Bloomberg
US and Canadian health regulators tie recent hepatitis outbreak to strawberries

  • The US FDA and the Public Health Agency of Canada said illnesses in the countries occurred after people consumed FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries
  • There have been 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalisations reported in the US, the FDA said. Ten cases and four hospitalisations have been reported in Canada

Associated Press
Updated: 4:10am, 31 May, 2022

