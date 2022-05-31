US President Joe Biden speaks during a Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Monday. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg
Joe Biden sees chance of ‘rational’ Republican approach on guns after latest US shooting
- Biden said there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman at recent school shooting in Texas
- Elsewhere, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced new legislation to implement a ‘national freeze’ on handgun ownership
