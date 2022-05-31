Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new gun control legislation in Ottawa, Ontario. Photo: AFP
Justin Trudeau announces proposed Canada handgun ‘freeze’
- The law includes a freeze on handguns and measures to fight gun smuggling and trafficking
- Mass shootings in the US, including one in Uvalde, Texas, have reignited debates over gun control
