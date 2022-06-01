A man delivers flowers and candles to a memorial on Tuesday as he pays respects to the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week. Photo: AP
Families say goodbye at first visitations for victims of Texas school shooting

  • Two teachers and 19 children were killed by gunman Salvador Ramos at a primary school in Uvalde, Texas on May 24
  • The US Department of Justice has announced a review of the emergency response. Police have come under heavy criticism for taking well over an hour to kill Ramos

Associated Press
Updated: 1:12am, 1 Jun, 2022

