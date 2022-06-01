New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with US President Joe Biden in the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
New Zealand PM Ardern praises Biden for US efforts in the Indo-Pacific
- After the two leaders meet in the White House, they state their support for alliances like the Quad and Aukus to maintain ‘peace and stability’ in the region
- New Zealand has raised concerns about China’s presence in the Indo-Pacific after Beijing signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with US President Joe Biden in the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP