New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with US President Joe Biden in the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
New Zealand PM Ardern praises Biden for US efforts in the Indo-Pacific

  • After the two leaders meet in the White House, they state their support for alliances like the Quad and Aukus to maintain ‘peace and stability’ in the region
  • New Zealand has raised concerns about China’s presence in the Indo-Pacific after Beijing signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands

Updated: 6:55am, 1 Jun, 2022

