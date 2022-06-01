Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
K-pop supergroup BTS call out anti-Asian hate crimes at White House ahead of Joe Biden meeting
- Band member Suga appealed for tolerance, saying: ‘It’s not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences’
- Biden issued the invitation to ‘discuss the need to come together in solidarity … addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination,’ the White House said
