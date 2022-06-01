Community members from the Drug User Liberation Front hand out clean, tested doses of drugs in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 14. Photo: Reuters
Canada to temporarily decriminalise certain drugs in province of British Columbia
- The policy does not legalise the substances, but Canadians in the province who possess up to 2.5 grams of illicit drugs for personal use will not be arrested
- The three-year experimental policy will apply to drug users 18 and over and include opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, also known as Ecstasy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Community members from the Drug User Liberation Front hand out clean, tested doses of drugs in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 14. Photo: Reuters