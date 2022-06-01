Community members from the Drug User Liberation Front hand out clean, tested doses of drugs in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 14. Photo: Reuters
Community members from the Drug User Liberation Front hand out clean, tested doses of drugs in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 14. Photo: Reuters
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Canada to temporarily decriminalise certain drugs in province of British Columbia

  • The policy does not legalise the substances, but Canadians in the province who possess up to 2.5 grams of illicit drugs for personal use will not be arrested
  • The three-year experimental policy will apply to drug users 18 and over and include opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, also known as Ecstasy

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:37am, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Community members from the Drug User Liberation Front hand out clean, tested doses of drugs in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 14. Photo: Reuters
Community members from the Drug User Liberation Front hand out clean, tested doses of drugs in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 14. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE