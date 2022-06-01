Great white shark. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS
In an ancient shark showdown, Jaws may have doomed The Meg, researchers find

  • Researchers at DePaul University in Chicago studied teeth from 20 living shark species and 13 fossil species, signalling their position on the food chain
  • While the megalodon may have been top of the food chain for millions of years, the great white shark’s arrival added another apex predator, scientists said

1 Jun, 2022

