Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in London in 2015. Photo: UPPA / Zuma Press / TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Jury ends deliberations for the day in Depp vs Heard trial without reaching verdict

  • The seven-person jury will resume their deliberations on Wednesday morning at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia
  • Depp is suing Heard over an article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she described herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:14am, 1 Jun, 2022

