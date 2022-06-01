Elon Musk told his executive employees at Tesla that remote working is no longer acceptable. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk told his executive employees at Tesla that remote working is no longer acceptable. Photo: AFP
Tesla
World /  United States & Canada

Musk’s ultimatum to his employees: Return to the office or work somewhere else

  • The world’s richest man sent a message to his executive staff at Tesla saying they must be in the office for a minimum ‘and I mean minimum’ of 40 hours per week
  • At the Shanghai factory, thousands of workers have been working 12-hour shifts, 6 days a week, many sleeping on the factory floor

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:29pm, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Elon Musk told his executive employees at Tesla that remote working is no longer acceptable. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk told his executive employees at Tesla that remote working is no longer acceptable. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE