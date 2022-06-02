Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia in May. Photo: TNS
Jury rules Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp, awards him US$15 million in damages
- The panel also ruled in favour of Heard in some aspects of her countersuit against Depp, awarding her US$2 million in damages
- The widely watched trial featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple’s soured relationship
