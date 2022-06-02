Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia in May. Photo: TNS
Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia in May. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Jury rules Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp, awards him US$15 million in damages

  • The panel also ruled in favour of Heard in some aspects of her countersuit against Depp, awarding her US$2 million in damages
  • The widely watched trial featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple’s soured relationship

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:08am, 2 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia in May. Photo: TNS
Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia in May. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE