Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose as they arrive for the European Premiere of The Rum Diary in in London in November 2011. Photo: AFP
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: key moments in the blockbuster trial

  • A severed finger and poop in the couple’s bed were part of the blistering claims and counterclaims of domestic abuse in a trial followed by millions
  • After weeks of explosive testimony, a jury found that both celebrities had defamed each other, with Depp celebrating and Heard disappointed ‘beyond words’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:08am, 2 Jun, 2022

