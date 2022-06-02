Judy Huth appears at a news conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division station in December 2014. Photo: AP
Bill Cosby accused of assaulting woman at Playboy Mansion as new trial begins

  • Judy Huth alleges that the actor made her drink beer and molested her on a bed when she was 15
  • Cosby was freed from prison less than a year ago after a court threw out a sex assault conviction in a different case

Reuters

Updated: 6:01am, 2 Jun, 2022

