Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building in Tusla, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Photo: Tulsa World via AP
developing | 3 people killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building in US, gunman also dead
- The deadly incident took place on a hospital campus; it was unclear how the shooter died
- Officers are going through every room in the building to check for additional threats, police say
