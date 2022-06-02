Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building in Tusla, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Photo: Tulsa World via AP
developing | 3 people killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building in US, gunman also dead

  • The deadly incident took place on a hospital campus; it was unclear how the shooter died
  • Officers are going through every room in the building to check for additional threats, police say

Updated: 7:56am, 2 Jun, 2022

