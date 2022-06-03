Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti leave federal court in New York in April 2018. Photo: AP
Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti leave federal court in New York in April 2018. Photo: AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump foe Michael Avenatti gets 4 years in jail for defrauding porn star Stormy Daniels

  • He was earlier convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after embezzling nearly US$300,000 in book proceeds intended for the actress
  • Daniels was the brash California lawyer’s most famous client, and he took on the sitting US president on her behalf

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:08am, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti leave federal court in New York in April 2018. Photo: AP
Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti leave federal court in New York in April 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE