Two people hug as they are reunited after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Photo: Tulsa World via AP
Two people hug as they are reunited after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Photo: Tulsa World via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Oklahoma gunman who killed 4 targeted surgeon who treated him

  • Tulsa shooting suspect Michael Louis allegedly blamed the doctor, who was one of the victims, for back pain he felt after the operation
  • Police say he went to the medical building intending to kill Dr Preston Phillips and ‘anyone who came in his way’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:17am, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Two people hug as they are reunited after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Photo: Tulsa World via AP
Two people hug as they are reunited after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Photo: Tulsa World via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE