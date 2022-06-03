Two people hug as they are reunited after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Photo: Tulsa World via AP
Oklahoma gunman who killed 4 targeted surgeon who treated him
- Tulsa shooting suspect Michael Louis allegedly blamed the doctor, who was one of the victims, for back pain he felt after the operation
- Police say he went to the medical building intending to kill Dr Preston Phillips and ‘anyone who came in his way’
