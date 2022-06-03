A 3D bioimplant of an ear lobe that was developed by 3DBio Therapeutics. Photo: 3DBio Therapeutics via AFP
Medicine
World /  United States & Canada

US surgeons transplant 3D ear made of living cells

  • The pioneering reconstruction was done using the patient’s own tissue, and may eventually be used to treat people with microtia, a rare birth defect
  • In patients with this condition, the external ear is small and not formed properly; it is currently treated using either synthetic materials or a graft

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:15am, 3 Jun, 2022

