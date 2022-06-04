White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a news conference at the White House in August 2020. Photo: AP
Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for defying Capitol riot subpoena
- The ex-adviser faces contempt charges for refusing to appear for a deposition or to produce documents requested by a panel probing the January 6 insurrection
- The indictment is another signal that the US Justice Department will move against those who were within the former president’s inner circle
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a news conference at the White House in August 2020. Photo: AP