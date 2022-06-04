White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a news conference at the White House in August 2020. Photo: AP
US Politics
Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for defying Capitol riot subpoena

  • The ex-adviser faces contempt charges for refusing to appear for a deposition or to produce documents requested by a panel probing the January 6 insurrection
  • The indictment is another signal that the US Justice Department will move against those who were within the former president’s inner circle

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:34am, 4 Jun, 2022

