Axon founder Rick Smith said he first shared his idea for using technology to stop mass shootings in a graphic novel he wrote called “The End of Killing”. Photo: Shutterstock
Taser developer Axon proposes armed drones to stop US school shootings
- The company says it is working on a product that could ‘help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook or Columbine’ by stunning gunmen with electric weapons
- The ‘crackpot’ idea has angered members of the firm’s own ethics board, some of whom may quit in protest
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Axon founder Rick Smith said he first shared his idea for using technology to stop mass shootings in a graphic novel he wrote called “The End of Killing”. Photo: Shutterstock