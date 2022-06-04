Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz holds his phone to the microphone as former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event. Photo: Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
Trump-backed Dr Oz wins Republican primary for Senate race in Pennsylvania
- Wellness celebrity Mehmet Oz has positioned himself as a champion of the former US president’s populist ‘America First’ agenda
- Pennsylvania is crucial to Republican hopes of regaining control of a Senate now narrowly held by US President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party
