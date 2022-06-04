Stray kittens in a cage at a mobile spay and neuter clinic run by animal welfare group Poi Dogs and Popoki in Hawaii. Photo: AP
US troops linked to attacks on cats in Hawaii
- Soldiers reportedly used blow dart guns bought in Indonesia to shoot the felines. Two were also found disembowelled near a fast-food restaurant
- It follows reports of US military personnel killing feral cats in South Korea, where one was reportedly locked in a cage and shot with an air gun
