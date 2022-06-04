Visitors pay their respects at a memorial created to honour the victims of last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Photo: AP
Visitors pay their respects at a memorial created to honour the victims of last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Why there’s more US mass shootings in warmer weather

  • While there are many causes behind the rising tide of gun violence in the United States, researchers suggest weather could play an increasingly important role
  • One report found temperatures 10 degrees higher than average were associated with a 33.8 per cent higher rate of shootings

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Washington

Updated: 12:06pm, 4 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors pay their respects at a memorial created to honour the victims of last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Photo: AP
Visitors pay their respects at a memorial created to honour the victims of last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE