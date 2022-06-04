At least 700 people worldwide currently have monkeypox. Photo: Reuters
More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US, says new report
- New spread may be linked to particular gay festivals in Europe, but not thought to be a sexually transmitted disease – risk is skin-to-skin contact with sores
- US has two types of vaccines in reserve that were originally developed against smallpox in case it is deployed as a biological weapon
