At least 700 people worldwide currently have monkeypox. Photo: Reuters
Monkeypox
More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US, says new report

  • New spread may be linked to particular gay festivals in Europe, but not thought to be a sexually transmitted disease – risk is skin-to-skin contact with sores
  • US has two types of vaccines in reserve that were originally developed against smallpox in case it is deployed as a biological weapon

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:03pm, 4 Jun, 2022

