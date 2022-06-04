Queuing to enter a weapons store in America where 400 million guns have been manufactured since 1999. Photo: AP
‘Cool for active shooter stuff’ – online gun video with 1 million subscribers is just one of many

  • As Americans reel from repeated mass shootings, law enforcement officials are taking notice of the sprawling online spaces devoted to guns and gun rights
  • After the Columbine school shooting in 1999, firearms manufacturing in the US tripled to about 400 million guns – more than one for every person

Updated: 8:54pm, 4 Jun, 2022

