Queuing to enter a weapons store in America where 400 million guns have been manufactured since 1999. Photo: AP
‘Cool for active shooter stuff’ – online gun video with 1 million subscribers is just one of many
- As Americans reel from repeated mass shootings, law enforcement officials are taking notice of the sprawling online spaces devoted to guns and gun rights
- After the Columbine school shooting in 1999, firearms manufacturing in the US tripled to about 400 million guns – more than one for every person
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Queuing to enter a weapons store in America where 400 million guns have been manufactured since 1999. Photo: AP