Singer Mariah Carey faces a lawsuit over one her most famous hit songs. Photo: Reuters
Mariah Carey faces lawsuit over hit song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
- The singer and Sony Music are named in the lawsuit, which is being brought by songwriter Andy Stone, who performs as Vince Vance
- Stone accuses the defendants of illegally exploited his ‘popularity and unique style’ and causing confusion by recording the newer song without his permission
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Singer Mariah Carey faces a lawsuit over one her most famous hit songs. Photo: Reuters