Singer Mariah Carey faces a lawsuit over one her most famous hit songs. Photo: Reuters
Singer Mariah Carey faces a lawsuit over one her most famous hit songs. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Mariah Carey faces lawsuit over hit song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

  • The singer and Sony Music are named in the lawsuit, which is being brought by songwriter Andy Stone, who performs as Vince Vance
  • Stone accuses the defendants of illegally exploited his ‘popularity and unique style’ and causing confusion by recording the newer song without his permission

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:44pm, 4 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Singer Mariah Carey faces a lawsuit over one her most famous hit songs. Photo: Reuters
Singer Mariah Carey faces a lawsuit over one her most famous hit songs. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE