The Blue Origin New Shepard rocket launches from West Texas on Saturday June 4. Photo: AFP
Bezos’s Blue Origin flight into space for 5th crewed mission
- The flight included engineer Katya Echazarreta, who at 26 became the youngest American woman in space
- Jeff Bezos’s company is a leading player in the nascent space tourism market, and has flown Star Trek icon William Shatner
