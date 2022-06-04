The Blue Origin New Shepard rocket launches from West Texas on Saturday June 4. Photo: AFP
Bezos’s Blue Origin flight into space for 5th crewed mission

  • The flight included engineer Katya Echazarreta, who at 26 became the youngest American woman in space
  • Jeff Bezos’s company is a leading player in the nascent space tourism market, and has flown Star Trek icon William Shatner

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:30pm, 4 Jun, 2022

