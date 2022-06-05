US President Joe Biden at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Centre in Rehoboth Beach on Friday. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Joe Biden evacuated from holiday home after plane entered airspace near beach house
- The Secret Service said the small, private plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after ‘mistakenly entering a secured area’
- After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Joe Biden at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Centre in Rehoboth Beach on Friday. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS